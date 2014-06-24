Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, June 24 Norwegian technology firm Opera Software ASA has agreed to acquire U.S based AdColony, a mobile video advertising platform, it said on Tuesday and raised its earnings guidance for 2014.
Opera said it would pay $75 million in cash plus potential earn-out payments of up to $275 million.
The firm also raised its 2014 full year revenue guidance range to $435-$460 million from $390-410 million reported in the first quarter.
The transaction is expected to be closed by Aug. 15.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)