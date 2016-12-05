Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Dec 5 The election committee of Opera Software has recommended that Audun Iversen should be elected to the company's board and become its chairman, the company said on Monday.
Marianne Blystad, Andre Christensen, Sophie-Charlotte Moatti and Frode Jacobsen have also been nominated, it added.
Current board Chairman Sverre Munck announced on Dec. 2 he would not stand for reelection.
To see the company's statement, click on
bit.ly/2ga3CPs (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Joachim Dagenborg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)