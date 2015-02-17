Feb 17 Opera Software Asa

* Sverre Munck, chairman, board of directors, purchased 5,000 shares in Opera Software asa an average price of NOK 60.60 per share

* Audun Iversen, board member, board of directors, purchased 15,000 shares in Opera Software at an average price of NOK 60.60 per share

* Andreas Thorsheim, svp, products, purchased 5,000 shares in Opera Software asa at an average price of NOK 60.40 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)