Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
OSLO, July 18 Regulatory approval for a Chinese $1.2 billion takeover deal of Norwegian online browser Opera Software had not been received in time of a final deadline for the deal last Friday, the chairman of Opera Software said on Monday.
"It was not a negative outcome: it was not concluded," Opera Chairman Sverre Munck said during a conference call on Monday following the announcement of the failure of the original deal.
He declined to say whether regulatory approval by China, the United States, or both, had been lacking. An alternative $600 million for parts of the business has been approved by the board of the company. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.