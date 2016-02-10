BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
OSLO Feb 10 A group of Chinese firms have made a cash offer for all the shares in Norwegian mobile software company Opera, valuing it at 10.5 billion crowns, or $1.23 billion, the Norwegian firm said on Wednesday.
The buyers, which include New-York listed Qihoo 360 and Shenzen-listed Beijing Kunlun Tech, made an offer of 71 Norwegian crowns ($8.29) per share, a 45.6 percent premium on the value of the shares in the company on Friday.
($1 = 8.5671 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.