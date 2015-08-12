Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Aug 12 Opera Software's recent decision to look for potential buyers for the firm was triggered by a rising interest in the company, board Chairman Sverre Munck said on Wednesday.
"The board has a seen an interest in different alliances and cooperations with Opera over the last months," he said following a presentation of second quarter earnings.
Norway's Opera said last week it would launch a strategic review of the firm's future, a term that could normally mean selling the company or merging with another firm.
"There has been a bit higher intensity during the last month," Munck said.
"Based on this exploratory and recent interest, the board decided to conduct a strategic review because that would allow us to explore a wider range of options rather than not take all options into account," he added. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)