OSLO Nov 18 Opera Software :

* Says Microsoft and Norway's Opera Software sign agreement to extend Opera mobile store to more Nokia phones.

* Opera Mobile Store will replace Nokia Store as the default app store for Nokia feature phones, Symbian and Nokia X smartphones.

* Says when transition of customers from Nokia Store to Opera Mobile Store completed, Opera is positioned to become the third largest app store in terms of downloads. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)