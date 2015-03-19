March 19 Opera Software Asa

* Reiterates q1 and 2015 sales and ebitda guidance

* Aims for $1 billion revenues in 2017, up from $481 in 2014

* Aims for $225 million in adjusted ebitda in 2017, up from $118 in 2014

* Says DNB Bank ASA has increased Opera's credit facility to $250 million from $150 million