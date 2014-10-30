(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO Oct 30 Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end of its guidance range.

Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to $33.9, beating the $31.4 million expected in a Reuters poll. .

For the full year, the firm sees its adjusted EBITDA between $120 million and $124 million, at the top end of its previous $117-$124 million range while revenues are seen at $485-$495 million against a previous guidance for $480-$500 million.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $36 million and $40 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $159-$169 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)