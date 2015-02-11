STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Norway's Opera Software reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a core profit between $130 million and $140 million this year.

Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43 percent to $34.4 million, lagging the $37.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full year of 2015, the firm sees its adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $140 million while revenues are seen at $630-$650 million. Analysts in the Reuters poll predicted 2015 revenues of $765 million.

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $16 million and $20 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $124-$128 million. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)