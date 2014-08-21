OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian software maker Opera reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and lifted its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Opera, which specializes in browsers for mobile phones and related technology, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to $27 million, beating forecasts for $24.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it now sees full year EBITDA in a range of $117 million to $124 million, up from a previous guidance for $110-120 million, and it sees revenues at $480-500 million versus a previous forecasts for $435-460 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)