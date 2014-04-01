* Name of partner, value of deal undisclosed

OSLO, April 1 Norwegian technology firm Opera Software has struck a deal that will see its Skyfire data compression service used by a major Internet company, it said on Tuesday, lifting its shares.

Opera, which makes Internet software including mobile phone browsers and advertising applications, did not name the Internet company, nor did it say how much the deal was worth. It said the Internet company would announce further details in due course.

Opera shares were up 4.6 percent at 0717 GMT, among the best performers on the Oslo benchmark index. The stock has risen 112 percent over the past year.

Skyfire, which Opera bought in March 2013, helps telecom operators and broadband providers compress data through cloud computing technologies and thereby save money by allowing them to invest less in physical infrastructure. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)