JOHANNESBURG/OSLO Aug 15 South Africa's MTN Group said it will roll out Opera Software's mobile browser in Africa and the Middle East, to offer faster web access in countries where bandwith is often limited.

Demand for mobile Internet is growing exponentially across Africa and becoming a major revenue driver for operators on the continent, where access to computers is still rare.

MTN said on Monday it plans to offer Opera Mini to its 150 million customers across the fast-growing regions.

The Norwegian firm's browser shrinks web content by up to 90 percent before delivering it to handsets, making mobile usage quicker and less expensive.

MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator, is scheduled to release its interim financial results on Wednesday.

Shares of MTN finished up 1.8 percent on Monday, while shares of Opera were up 3.8 percent at 1319 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Oslo Newsroom; editing by David Dolan)