BRIEF-Locondo announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 7
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"
JOHANNESBURG/OSLO Aug 15 South Africa's MTN Group said it will roll out Opera Software's mobile browser in Africa and the Middle East, to offer faster web access in countries where bandwith is often limited.
Demand for mobile Internet is growing exponentially across Africa and becoming a major revenue driver for operators on the continent, where access to computers is still rare.
MTN said on Monday it plans to offer Opera Mini to its 150 million customers across the fast-growing regions.
The Norwegian firm's browser shrinks web content by up to 90 percent before delivering it to handsets, making mobile usage quicker and less expensive.
MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator, is scheduled to release its interim financial results on Wednesday.
Shares of MTN finished up 1.8 percent on Monday, while shares of Opera were up 3.8 percent at 1319 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Oslo Newsroom; editing by David Dolan)
(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Feb 7 German-owned Aldi has overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth biggest supermarket group, industry data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid growth of the discount chain. Aldi's sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the Co-op's 6.0 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. Aldi and German budget rival Lidl have in recent years won sha
* Said on Monday that it decided to revise strategic options in all areas of business to determine optimal variant of its development and strategy for 2016-2018