Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Feb 11 Opera Software ASA : * Q4 revenues $89.6 million versus guided $83.5-87.5 million (Reuters
poll $86.1 million) * Q4 EBIT $16.8 million versus guided $16-19 million (Reuters poll
$18.0 million) * Sees Q1 revenues at $85-88 million * Sees Q1 EBITDA at $21-23 million * Sees 2014 revenues at $390-410 million (Reuters poll $397 million) * Sees 2014 EBITDA at $108-116 million (Reuters poll $122 million) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)