* Power outage occurred Tuesday evening

* Muted market reaction observed (Adds details)

Nov 9 Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said its Linden, New Jersey, refined products terminal would return to service on Wednesday following an electrical malfunction that shut inbound and outbound product pipelines.

"Power is being restored and the impacted systems are being restarted as we are safely able to accomplish this," Buckeye said in a email, adding the facility had been shut on Tuesday due to the problem.

Market reaction to the outage was muted Wednesday with prompt F5 RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor pegged at a 4.50-cent premium to the New York Mercantile Exchange's December RBOB futures contract, unchanged on the day.

Distillate markets were likewise unchanged.

Buckeye's Linden terminal is located near ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 238,000 barrels per day Bayway refinery in New Jersey.

Buckeye Partners owns and operates about 5,400 miles (8,700 km) of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of about 27.2 million barrels.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer)