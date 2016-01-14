(Adds details on fire, paragraphs 3-5)

HOUSTON Jan 13 A rig operated by Continental Resources caught fire roughly six miles east of Chickasha, Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, a official with the county Emergency Management Department said.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the blaze is currently contained, the official said.

Continential was doing a completion on the rig at the time of the fire, the county official said. He did not know whether the fire was at an oil or gas rig.

He said the fire spread to trucks carrying oil field equipment. At least 20 trucks caught fire. Pictures posted on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke.

Continental did not immediately return calls seeking comment about the fire. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)