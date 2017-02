ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkish fuel retailer OPET, a joint venture between the Koc Group and the Ozturk family, targets sales of more than 15 billion lira ($8.5 billion) this year, up from 14.9 billion lira last year, OPET general manager Cuneyt Agca said.

He told reporters late on Wednesday that sales rose 11 percent in 2011 and net profit exceeded 150 million lira. ($1 = 1.7688 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)