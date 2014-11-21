Nov 21 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Announces an operational update on recent drilling in Tanzania

* Tende-1 well was drilled in East Pande by Deepsea Metro I drillship in a water depth of 781m to a total depth of 4,153m targeting cretaceous-aged tende prospect

* Although gas traces were encountered in upper strata of primary objective, wireline logs confirmed that no moveable hydrocarbons were present in this prospect

* In secondary Tikiti objective, Tende-1 well encountered a gas bearing sandstone

* In secondary Tikiti objective, Tende-1 well encountered a gas bearing sandstone