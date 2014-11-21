Nov 21 Ophir Energy Plc :
* Announces an operational update on recent drilling in
Tanzania
* Tende-1 well was drilled in East Pande by Deepsea Metro I
drillship in a water depth of 781m to a total depth of 4,153m
targeting cretaceous-aged tende prospect
* Although gas traces were encountered in upper strata of
primary objective, wireline logs confirmed that no moveable
hydrocarbons were present in this prospect
* In secondary Tikiti objective, Tende-1 well encountered a
gas bearing sandstone
* Will evaluate wider impact of this find as it integrates
well results into its understanding of remaining prospects in
East Pande block
