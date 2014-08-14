LONDON Aug 14 London-listed oil explorer Ophir Energy, whose stock price has halved since the start of the year due to disappointing drilling results, has announced a $100 million share-buyback programme to return cash to shareholders.

The firm returned to profit over the first half of the year, making $339 million thanks to the sale of an oil field stake in Tanzania, recovering from a dip into the red at the end of last year.

"With our shares trading below the core value of the business, a capital return to shareholders has been approved via a share-buyback programme announced today," said Ophir Chairman Nicholas Smith.

Ophir has drilled a number of disappointing wells in Gabon over the past months.

Earlier this year the company made two takeover approaches for rival Premier Oil which were both rejected. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char)