LONDON, March 19 Africa-focused oil explorer Ophir Energy said a well it drilled off the coast of Gabon failed to find oil or gas in the targeted reservoirs.

The company, which has found large gas fields off the coast of Tanzania, said that the Padouck Deep-1 well in Gabon did, however, find evidence of a working hydrocarbon system in shallower drilling.

"The Padouck Deep-1 result is disappointing but its failure appears to be prospect-specific and does not dampen our enthusiasm for the broader pre-salt play offshore Gabon," Ophir's Chief Executive Nick Cooper said in statement on Wednesday.

The company will move to drill another well off the coast of Gabon.

