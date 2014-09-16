LONDON, Sept 16 Oil explorer Ophir Energy
said on Tuesday it had found additional gas offshore
Equatorial Guinea which will allow the company to expand its
floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project to 3 million
tonnes per year.
The Silenus East-1 well is estimated to hold around 405
billion cubic feet of mean recoverable gas, boosting total
recoverable resource at its Block R to 3.4 trillion cubic feet,
Ophir said.
"The Silenus East well result has confirmed sufficient
incremental volumes for Ophir to be able to expand the Block R
FLNG project from a 2.5mmTPA to a 3.0mmTPA project," chief
executive Nick Cooper said.
The first gas is expected to flow from the FLNG project in
early 2019, a date which will be confirmed once Ophir has
announced its partnerships for the project in the fourth
quarter, he said.
Ophir's drill ship has now moved to the Fortuna-2 appraisal
well where the energy firm plans to carry out first flow tests.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)