LONDON, Sept 16 Oil explorer Ophir Energy said on Tuesday it had found additional gas offshore Equatorial Guinea which will allow the company to expand its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project to 3 million tonnes per year.

The Silenus East-1 well is estimated to hold around 405 billion cubic feet of mean recoverable gas, boosting total recoverable resource at its Block R to 3.4 trillion cubic feet, Ophir said.

"The Silenus East well result has confirmed sufficient incremental volumes for Ophir to be able to expand the Block R FLNG project from a 2.5mmTPA to a 3.0mmTPA project," chief executive Nick Cooper said.

The first gas is expected to flow from the FLNG project in early 2019, a date which will be confirmed once Ophir has announced its partnerships for the project in the fourth quarter, he said.

Ophir's drill ship has now moved to the Fortuna-2 appraisal well where the energy firm plans to carry out first flow tests.

