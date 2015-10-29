CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Ophir Energy expects to make a final investment decision in 2016 on its floating liquid natural gas project off Equatorial Guinea, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Oliver Quinn, director of new business for Ophir, also told an industry conference that first gas production from the project should come by the middle of 2019.

Equatorial Guinea's energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday that his government was focusing on floating LNG - which involves placing a ship with production facilities over an offshore field - and had canceled plans for a second train or onshore plant. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)