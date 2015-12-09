Dec 9 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc
said it had signed heads of agreements to sell the
offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas project Fortuna
to six buyers.
The gross capital expenditure required to produce first gas
from the project, which is based in Equatorial Guinea, has been
reduced to $600 million from $800 million, the company said.
Ophir, which is expected to make a final investment decision
on Fortuna by mid-2016, said it was selling 2.2 million tonnes
per annum of LNG offtake.
Heads of agreements are preliminary contracts that can be
confirmed when full approvals are received and a final
investment decision is made on a project.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)