Dec 9 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc
said it had signed heads of agreements to sell the
offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project
Fortuna to six buyers.
Ophir's move comes amid a slump in LNG prices, slowing
demand and soaring output.
Shares in Ophir were up 4.5 percent at 91.05 pence at 0819
GMT on the London Stock Exchange, making them the third-highest
gainers on the FTSE mid-250 index
The gross capital expenditure required to produce first gas
from the project, which is based in Equatorial Guinea, has been
reduced to $600 million from $800 million, the company said.
Ophir, which is expected to make a final investment decision
(FID) on Fortuna by mid-2016, said it planned to sell 2.2
million tonnes per annum of LNG offtake.
Heads of agreements are preliminary contracts that can be
confirmed when full approvals are received and an FID is made on
a project.
Fortuna is one of a number of LNG projects planned when
prices were higher. Asian prices for LNG LNG-AS have fallen by
almost two-thirds since 2014.
The company's Chief Operating Officer Bill Higgs said last
month that smaller projects such as Fortuna were more likely to
gain an FID than larger projects given the challenging market
conditions.
