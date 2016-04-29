April 29 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc
said it had ended talks with Schlumberger NV
over the U.S. company's upstream participation in Ophir's
Fortuna project in Equatorial Guinea, sending its shares down
sharply.
Ophir said it had been unable to complete the deal on the
terms agreed in January, when it signed a head of terms
agreement with the world's largest oilfield services provider.
The talks had discussed the possibility of Schlumberger
receiving a 40 percent economic interest in the floating
liquefied natural gas project.
Ophir shares were down 18 percent at 75.60 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0837 GMT.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)