LONDON, June 26 Oil explorer Ophir Energy said on Thursday it failed to find any significant volumes of oil at its Okala-1 well in the Mbeli Block offshore Gabon.

"Okala marks the end of Ophir's 2014 exploration campaign in Gabon," said Nick Cooper, chief executive of Ophir, which holds a 50 percent operated interest in the well.

The drill rig used will now move to Equitorial Guinea to drill three wells in the Block R area, Ophir said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)