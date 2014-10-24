LONDON Oct 24 Oil explorer Ophir Energy has been awarded two new blocks to drill for oil offshore Gabon, adding to its existing presence in the west African nation.

The company said it had signed exploration and production sharing contracts for the Nkouere and Nkawa blocks, which it will operate and own 100 percent of, growing its total acreage in Gabon to over 15,000 square kilometres across six licenses.

"This frontier play is untested in the West Atlantic margins, and Ophir ... is now able to embark in the next phase of Atlantic frontier exploration, offshore Gabon," Ophir Chief Executive Nick Cooper said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)