UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON, March 4 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc is asking shareholders for over 550 million pounds ($830 million) to fund drilling projects in eastern Africa.
The company said proceeds from a placing and rights issue would beef up its drilling programme in Tanzania, Kenya and Gabon and help it buy more assets for its portfolio.
"The proceeds ... provide Ophir with the balance sheet both to execute a drilling programme of 10-15 high impact exploration wells and to complete asset farmouts from a position of financial strength," said the group's CEO, Nick Cooper, in a statement after the markets closed on Monday.
The explorer said the placing is not conditional on the completion of the 2 for 5 shares rights issue.
Ophir proposes to place 19.8 million shares at 460 pence each and issue up to 168 million new ordinary shares in the rights issue, at a price of 275 pence, a 32.5 percent discount to the ex-rights price.
Shares in Ophir, which is backed by Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, closed down 1 percent at 461.7 pence on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.