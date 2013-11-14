LONDON Nov 14 Africa-focused British oil
explorer Ophir Energy said on Thursday it had agreed to
sell a 20 percent stake in part of its gas fields in Tanzania to
Pavilion Energy for $1.3 billion.
The company said in October that it was in the process of
trying to sell parts of its stakes in big gas fields off the
coast of Tanzania with Indian state-run gas company GAIL
in the running as a potential buyer.
The Tanzanian fields that Ophir discovered with its partner
BG Group, estimated to hold 15 trillion cubic feet of
gas, are its prize assets.
On Thursday it said it would sell a 20 percent interest in
Tanzanian Blocks 1, 3 and 4.
Pavilion Energy is owned by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings.