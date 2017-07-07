(Adds details)
July 7 British oil and gas explorer Ophir
Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will
step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff
positions at its London headquarters, the company said on
Friday.
Energy companies have cut costs over the past few years due
to a fall in oil prices. Ophir has faced further challenges in
launching its Fortuna project in Equatorial Guinea - Africa's
first deepwater floating liquefaction facility.
"The company has no plans to appoint another chief operating
officer or executive director (and) a further announcement will
be made shortly," Ophir said in a brief statement after markets
closed on Friday.
A spokesperson for the company, which has projects in Africa
and East Asia, declined to say when Higgs would leave the
company and what other staff cuts were being made.
Higgs, who did not immediately respond to a request for
comment via LinkedIn, was appointed COO in 2014, having
previously worked for Chevron Corp.
Ophir also has offices in eight other cities and employed
288 people at the end of December last year.
Ophir's shares, which closed down 4.5 percent at 79 pence on
Friday, have lost nearly 14 percent since April 2016, when
Schlumberger ended talks to take a 40 percent economic
interest in the Fortuna FLNG project. Schlumberger is now in a
joint venture with shipping company Golar LNG, which
will build and deliver the FLNG vessel.
Ophir said in May it planned to borrow $1.2 billion from
Chinese banks to develop Fortuna, which is estimated to have
production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per year and a
start-up in 2020.
The company is due to give a trading update on July 12.
