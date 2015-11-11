Nov 11 Oil explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it would cut capital expenditure next year and that spending this year would be towards the lower end of its forecast as falling oil prices continued to hurt.

Ophir said it expected expenditure in 2015 at the lower end of its $250-$300 million forecast, and that spending in 2016 would fall to between $175 million and $225 million.

The company's full-year pro-forma production would be above previous guidance at about 12,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)