UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 19 Oil explorer Ophir Energy , which completed the acquisition of rival Salamander Energy this month, returned to profit last year and said it would cut spending by $250 million over two years to deal with low oil prices.
The London-listed company reported a full-year operating profit of $294.4 million, compared with a $307.6 million loss the previous year, as it benefited from selling stakes in some of its Tanzanian fields.
Ophir, whose main assets are in Africa, said its capital expenditure would be $250-300 million this year, adding that a commitment of only $100 million in exploration and appraisal capex until 2017 put it in a strong financial position.
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.