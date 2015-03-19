LONDON, March 19 Oil explorer Ophir Energy , which completed the acquisition of rival Salamander Energy this month, returned to profit last year and said it would cut spending by $250 million over two years to deal with low oil prices.

The London-listed company reported a full-year operating profit of $294.4 million, compared with a $307.6 million loss the previous year, as it benefited from selling stakes in some of its Tanzanian fields.

Ophir, whose main assets are in Africa, said its capital expenditure would be $250-300 million this year, adding that a commitment of only $100 million in exploration and appraisal capex until 2017 put it in a strong financial position.

