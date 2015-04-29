LONDON, April 29 Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, has put his 8 percent stake worth around 92 million pounds ($142 million) in oil company Ophir Energy on the market, bookrunner JP Morgan Securities said in a statement.

Kulczyk Entities, Ophir's second-largest shareholder, has placed its 56,607,366 shares in the energy company with immediate effect.

Ophir recently completed the takeover of rival Salamander Energy, expanding its presence in the growing southeast Asian market and returned to profit in 2014.

Investor Jan Kulczyk holds stakes in other oil and gas, as well as mining and real estate companies and last year created Poland's largest private utility after merging assets under his control.

($1 = 0.6470 pounds)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)