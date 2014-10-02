LONDON Oct 2 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy said it had discovered gas at the Kamba-1 well in Tanzania together with its partner BG Group, adding to recent gas finds in the east African country's offshore waters.

The discovery, which is the joint venture's 16th consecutive find in the area, increases Ophir's estimated recoverable resource to 17.1 trillion cubic feet, the company said.

Ophir and partners BG, Statoil and Exxon Mobil plan to build a two-train LNG export terminal in Tanzania, expected to start operating in the early 2020s.

"The Kamba-1 result provides critical mass for an LNG train to be supplied from the fields in Block 4 and also takes the overall resource volume to the threshold for a future potential third LNG train to be from Blocks 1 and 4," Ophir said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)