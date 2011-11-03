(Refiles to fix headline formatting)

CAPE TOWN Nov 3 Africa-focused oil and gas firm Ophir Energy Plc is considering a listing in Tanzania, where it has made significant gas finds, a senior executive said on Thursday.

"A listing in Tanzania is really a personal interest for me. I always thought it would be a very sensible thing to do," Alan Stein, Ophir's deputy executive chairman and founder, told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa oil conference.

"If you are partnering with the Tanzanian government your engagement should be more than as a payer of fees and taxes. A partnership should expose the opportunity to Tanzanian capital to invest in projects in Tanzania and develop their capital markets," he said.

Ophir, which is backed by steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, debuted in London in July after raising $375 million in an initial public offering.

The $3.4 billion Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange is home to local firms such as Tanzania Breweries and National Microfinance Bank , as well as cross-listed Kenyan firms such as Kenya Airways .

Its benchmark All-share index is one of the best performing African stock markets in dollar terms so far this year, up more than 10 percent as of the end of October. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)