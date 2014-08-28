LONDON Aug 28 London-listed oil producer Ophir
Energy will reduce the number of executive directors on
its board to two from three and cut one non-executive role to
save costs, the company said on Thursday.
The changes come two weeks after Ophir announced a $100
million share buyback to satisfy investors disappointed by poor
drilling results that have weighed on the company's valuation.
Chief Financial Officer Lisa Mitchell and Director of
Strategy Dennis McShane will step down from their executive
roles on the board before the end of the year.
The board will then consist of newly-appointed Chief
Operating Officer Bill Higgs, who is joining the company on
Sept. 10 from Mediterranean Oil and Gas, and Chief
Executive Officer Nick Cooper.
A new financial officer is expected to be appointed into an
executive role that is not part of the board, a spokesman said.
Ophir's Non-Executive Director Lyn Powell will also stand
down from her position at next year's annual general meeting.
