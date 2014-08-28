LONDON Aug 28 London-listed oil producer Ophir Energy will reduce the number of executive directors on its board to two from three and cut one non-executive role to save costs, the company said on Thursday.

The changes come two weeks after Ophir announced a $100 million share buyback to satisfy investors disappointed by poor drilling results that have weighed on the company's valuation.

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Mitchell and Director of Strategy Dennis McShane will step down from their executive roles on the board before the end of the year.

The board will then consist of newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer Bill Higgs, who is joining the company on Sept. 10 from Mediterranean Oil and Gas, and Chief Executive Officer Nick Cooper.

A new financial officer is expected to be appointed into an executive role that is not part of the board, a spokesman said.

Ophir's Non-Executive Director Lyn Powell will also stand down from her position at next year's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Neil Maidment; editing by David Clarke)