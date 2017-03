Nov 21 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Announcement of possible offer for Salamander plc

* Salamander shareholders would be entitled to receive following consideration: 0.5719 Ophir shares for each Salamander share

* Ophir has reserved its right to waive, in whole or in part, these pre-conditions at any time and at its sole discretion

* Any formal offer by Ophir would, if made, be conditional upon sona transaction not proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: