Nov 24 Ophir Energy Plc

* Recommended acquisition of Salamander Energy

* Under terms of transaction, Salamander shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Salamander share 0.5719 of a new ophir share.

* Boards of directors of Ophir and Salamander are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended acquisition to be made by Ophir Energy

* Following completion of transaction, Salamander shareholders will own approximately 20.9 per cent. Of Ophir

* Currently expected that transaction will become effective before 31 march 2015.