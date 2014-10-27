BRIEF-Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre cobalt-silver property
* Abenteuer acquires temiskaming & fabre cobalt-silver property
Oct 27 Ophir Energy Plc
* Acquisition of Indonesian exploration licences
* Pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Niko Resources ("niko") to acquire interests in seven deepwater Production Sharing Contracts ("PSCs") in Indonesia
* Cash consideration of US$31.3million with further payments contingent on exploration success
* Transaction brings access to large acreage positions in highly prospective basins and expands Ophir's footprint in South East Asia
* Transaction will increase company's total gross licensed acreage by 40%
* Look forward to delivering a number of high impact wells from this new asian portfolio as well from our existing african assets in coming years
* Total further consideration payable on success is capped at US$56million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abenteuer acquires temiskaming & fabre cobalt-silver property
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.