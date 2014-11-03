Nov 3 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Possible offer for Salamander Energy Plc

* Confirms that a letter was subsequently sent to board of Salamander confirming proposed terms of its possible share exchange offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Salamander

* Confirms that it continues to be in discussions with Salamander.

* Ophir believes there is compelling strategic logic for a combination of two businesses that would substantially benefit shareholders of both companies

* Combination would give shareholders exposure to 21 production, development and exploration blocks in south east Asia, as well as Ophir's extensive footprint in Africa