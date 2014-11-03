Nov 3 Ophir Energy Plc :
* Possible offer for Salamander Energy Plc
* Confirms that a letter was subsequently sent to board of
Salamander confirming proposed terms of its possible share
exchange offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital
of Salamander
* Confirms that it continues to be in discussions with
Salamander.
* Ophir believes there is compelling strategic logic for a
combination of two businesses that would substantially benefit
shareholders of both companies
* Combination would give shareholders exposure to 21
production, development and exploration blocks in south east
Asia, as well as Ophir's extensive footprint in Africa
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: