LONDON May 27 Ophir Energy Plc

* Drilling operations have now concluded on affanga deep-1 well in gnondo block offshore gabon

* Well encountered thinner than expected sandstone sections with poor reservoir characteristics

* Significant hydrocarbon shows were not encountered in target formations

* Rig will now move to spud pre-salt okala prospect on mbeli block

* Okala-1 well is expected to take approximately 40 days to complete