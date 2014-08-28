LONDON Aug 28 Ophir Energy Plc

* Restructuring of board, executive team and management structures

* Dr Bill Higgs has been appointed as chief operating officer, effective 10 september 2014

* Lisa Mitchell and Dennis McShane are stepping down from their respective roles as chief financial officer and director of strategy

* Lyn Powell has decided not to stand for annual re-election as a Non-Executive Director in 2015 and will therefore step down from the Board at the conclusion of the 2015 AGM

* The restructuring will result in a smaller Board with the number of Executive Directors reducing from three to two and Non-Executive Directors reducing from six to five.