LONDON Aug 28 Ophir Energy Plc
* Restructuring of board, executive team and management
structures
* Dr Bill Higgs has been appointed as chief operating
officer, effective 10 september 2014
* Lisa Mitchell and Dennis McShane are stepping down from
their respective roles as chief financial officer and director
of strategy
* Lyn Powell has decided not to stand for annual re-election
as a Non-Executive Director in 2015 and will therefore step down
from the Board at the conclusion of the 2015 AGM
* The restructuring will result in a smaller Board with the
number of Executive Directors reducing from three to two and
Non-Executive Directors reducing from six to five.
