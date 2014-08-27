Aug 27 Ophir Energy Plc

* Blocks 1, 3 and 4, mzia-3 well was side-tracked and a drill stem test (dst) has now been successfully completed.

* Well flowed slightly ahead of expectations at an average controlled rate of 90mmcfd for 6 days with peak flow of 101mmcfd

* Deepsea metro i drillship will now move to block 4 to drill kamba-1 exploration well

* Tonel north-1 appraisal well has been completed on block r, equatorial guinea

* Result is expected to marginally reduce discovered volumes in tonel field but will not impact commerciality of base case 2.5mmtpa flng project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: