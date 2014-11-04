Nov 4 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Signature of gas fiscal terms

* Amendment to Block R PSC that establishes gas fiscal terms within PSC and a fiscal framework for FLNG project

* Amendment has been agreed in Malabo and will be signed later today by Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy, Ophir Equatorial Guinea Block R Ltd, and Gepetrol

* Next milestone in block r flng development will be appointment of midstream partners, this is expected to occur in november

* Commencement of upstream feed is planned in early 2015

FID is expected in 2016 and first gas in 2019