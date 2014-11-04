PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 4 Ophir Energy Plc :
* Signature of gas fiscal terms
* Amendment to Block R PSC that establishes gas fiscal terms within PSC and a fiscal framework for FLNG project
* Amendment has been agreed in Malabo and will be signed later today by Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy, Ophir Equatorial Guinea Block R Ltd, and Gepetrol
* Next milestone in block r flng development will be appointment of midstream partners, this is expected to occur in november
* Commencement of upstream feed is planned in early 2015
* FID is expected in 2016 and first gas in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.