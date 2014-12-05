Dec 5 Ophir Energy Plc

* Has signed a production sharing contract with myanmar ministry of energy which finalises award of block ad-03 offshore myanmar.

* Ophir has a 95% operated interest in block which is located in rakhine basin

* Ophir will re-process existing 2d and will promptly acquire 3d seismic data as part of initial exploration period

* Signed a production sharing contract with myanmar ministry of energy which finalises award of block ad-03 offshore myanmar