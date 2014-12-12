Dec 12 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Recommended acquisition of Salamander Energy Plc

* Ophir has received irrevocable undertakings and non-binding letters of intent to vote in favour of resolutions relating to transaction

* Irrevocable undertakings given by Salamander shareholders (other than Salamander directors) do not prevent such Salamander shareholders from selling all or any part of their salamander shares