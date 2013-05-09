UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
LONDON May 9 Ophir Energy PLC : * Agrees rig share with bg group for continuation of 2013/14 east Africa
offshore drilling programme * Contract was due to expire in June but now been extended for a further period
of at least 18 months * The joint venture is currently reviewing the immediate forward programme for
tanzania blocks 1-3-4
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares