Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
March 4 Ophir Energy PLC : * Enters new basin offshore seychelles * Entered into an agreement with whl energy to acquire a 75% operated interest in blocks pec-5b/1 and pec-5b/2 * Will repay back costs to whl of US$4MN and fund the acquisition of 1,500 km2
of 3d seismic data * Source text
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.