Oct 31 Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy expanded its acreage in one of its projects in Equatorial Guinea, a move that increases the explorer's chances of finding more oil at the site as it looks to grow its portfolio of projects in East Africa.

Ophir, which raised $375 million when it debuted on the London stock exchange in July, said the expanded area in Block R covered two of its earlier gas discoveries, where contingent resources of more than 250 billion cubic feet of gas were found.

The company said the expanded area included up to 15 other projects with total indicative resources of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

Interest in offshore East Africa has been gaining momentum since 2010 when Anadarko and Cove made a large gas discovery off the coast of Mozambique. This was soon followed by further finds by British gas firm BG Group off the coast of Tanzania .

Earlier this month, Ophir agreed to buy Dominion Petroleum in a 118 million pound all-share deal that will expand its portfolio of projects in East Africa.

FTSE 250-listed Ophir's shares, which have gained about a tenth of their value in the past five days, closed at 264.4 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 862 million pounds ($1.39 billion). ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)