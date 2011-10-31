* Says expanded area includes two earlier gas discoveries
* Says area includes 15 more projects with 3 tcf indicative
resources
Oct 31 Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy
expanded its acreage in one of its projects in Equatorial
Guinea, a move that increases the explorer's chances of finding
more oil at the site as it looks to grow its portfolio of
projects in East Africa.
Ophir, which raised $375 million when it debuted on the
London stock exchange in July, said the expanded area in Block R
covered two of its earlier gas discoveries, where contingent
resources of more than 250 billion cubic feet of gas were found.
The company said the expanded area included up to 15 other
projects with total indicative resources of about 3 trillion
cubic feet (tcf).
Interest in offshore East Africa has been gaining momentum
since 2010 when Anadarko and Cove made a large
gas discovery off the coast of Mozambique. This was soon
followed by further finds by British gas firm BG Group
off the coast of Tanzania .
Earlier this month, Ophir agreed to buy Dominion Petroleum
in a 118 million pound all-share deal that will expand
its portfolio of projects in East Africa.
FTSE 250-listed Ophir's shares, which have gained about a
tenth of their value in the past five days, closed at 264.4
pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the
business at 862 million pounds ($1.39 billion).
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)