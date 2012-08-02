Aug 2 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy
Plc lowered its resource estimate at its Papa-1 well in
offshore Tanzania, sending its shares down as much as 14
percent.
The company said its preliminary analysis indicated an
in-place resource of between 0.5 and 2 trillion cubic feet
(TCF), well below its previous expectation of 3.1 TCF.
"The range reflects the uncertainty associated with the
preliminary analysis of the geological parameters - water
saturation, porosity, etc," RBC Capital Markets analyst Al
Stanton said in a note.
The well, a part of a joint venture between Ophir and BG
Group Plc, encountered an 89 metre gas-bearing column and
further analysis will commence shortly to refine the in-place
and recoverable resource estimates, the company said.
"It is likely to result in lower ultimate recoverable
resources in the play," Oriel Securities' Nick Copeman said.
Ophir's shares were down about 9 percent at 530.5 pence at
0936 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
